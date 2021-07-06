DigitalBridge Publishes 2020 ESG Report

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, “Accelerating Our Impact.” The full report, which can be downloaded from the Company’s website, describes DigitalBridge’s approach to responsible investment, and includes its expectations for and actions to help portfolio companies advance their ESG initiatives. The report also highlights the Company’s 2020 achievements and commitments for 2021 and beyond.

“The events and challenges of the past year have accelerated our commitment to deliver connectivity solutions around the world and amplified the positive social and environmental impacts we create,” said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge. “Our ESG report details how we are supporting our portfolio companies with the right tools, resources and expertise to move bolder and faster on a range of ESG issues. I am particularly proud of our Net Zero 2030 commitment, as well as our efforts to enhance the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at DigitalBridge and across our portfolio companies.”