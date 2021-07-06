checkAd

DigitalBridge Publishes 2020 ESG Report

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, “Accelerating Our Impact.” The full report, which can be downloaded from the Company’s website, describes DigitalBridge’s approach to responsible investment, and includes its expectations for and actions to help portfolio companies advance their ESG initiatives. The report also highlights the Company’s 2020 achievements and commitments for 2021 and beyond.

“The events and challenges of the past year have accelerated our commitment to deliver connectivity solutions around the world and amplified the positive social and environmental impacts we create,” said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge. “Our ESG report details how we are supporting our portfolio companies with the right tools, resources and expertise to move bolder and faster on a range of ESG issues. I am particularly proud of our Net Zero 2030 commitment, as well as our efforts to enhance the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at DigitalBridge and across our portfolio companies.”

Highlights of the Company’s ESG achievements in 2020 include:

  • Environmental – Tackling climate change:
    • Pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions at DigitalBridge and all of its portfolio companies by 2030 through actions, which include:
      • Reducing energy consumption;
      • Sourcing renewable energy;
      • Decarbonizing supply chains through supplier collaborations; and
      • Purchasing carbon removals for emissions that cannot be avoided by the previous three actions.
    • Two portfolio companies have already achieved carbon neutrality with a third on track to attain it by 2021 year-end.
  • Social – Helping people thrive:
    • Established a cross-functional 15-member Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Steering Committee that established a comprehensive DEI initiative including performance targets and implementation plans.
    • Launched a Summer Analyst Program with 80% of analysts joining the Company from underrepresented groups.
  • Governance1 – Transforming leadership:
    • Increased Board of Directors independence and digital expertise, while also significantly enhancing the diversity of the Board, with 50% of directors coming from backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented on boards.
    • Fully rotated the executive leadership team, with new talent in almost every senior position.

DigitalBridge’s 2020 ESG report aligns with the globally recognized Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, Standards for the Real Estate and Telecommunication Services sectors. Its content was informed by the Principles for Responsible Investment, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

