checkAd

AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with Smart Communications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 14:07  |  42   |   |   

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with Smart Communications, a leading mobile services provider in the Philippines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005405/en/

Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart Communications President and CEO and Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, sign the Memorandum of Understanding. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart Communications President and CEO and Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, sign the Memorandum of Understanding. (Photo: Business Wire)

The combined effort would explore opportunities to extend SpaceMobile cellular broadband connectivity to the Philippines mainland, islands and surrounding waters after the service is launched.

“Our collaboration with Smart to look into opportunities to offer the SpaceMobile service to their customers in rural communities would allow the company to offer affordable broadband cellular access to the unconnected for the first time ever,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “With this MoU, we have entered into agreements and understandings with mobile network operators which collectively cover approximately 1.4 billion mobile subscribers.”

Under the MoU, AST SpaceMobile will seek to offer cellular broadband network coverage to approximately 70 million Smart subscribers following execution of definitive agreements and successful launch of the SpaceMobile service.

“This collaboration between Smart and AST SpaceMobile strongly supports this vision, as we continue to invest in our networks and explore the most relevant innovations that will enable us to continue expanding the reach of our services alongside delivering exceptional customer experience across the Philippines’ more than 7,000 islands,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart Communications President and CEO. “This new satellite communications technology aims to help us accomplish our mission of connecting the entire nation, where nobody gets left behind.”

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile, LinkedIn, and for an overview on the SpaceMobile mission, view this video.

Seite 1 von 3
AST SpaceMobile Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AST SpaceMobile Inc - Weltraumgestütztes zellulares Breitbandnetz
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with Smart Communications AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with Smart …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste