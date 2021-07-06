checkAd

NexTrex Incentive Program Rewards Suppliers for Recycling Milestones

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:05  |  48   |   |   

Price Chopper Supermarkets Earns Top Honors for 2020 Recycling Efforts

WINCHESTER, Va., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the largest plastic recycling initiatives in North America, Trex Company’s NexTrex Retail Recycling Program makes being sustainable simple and satisfying by rewarding participants for collecting post-consumer plastic film. Launched in 2020, the NexTrex Supplier Incentive Program encourages retailer participation by awarding points for their contributions, which they can use to redeem Trex rewards. Coming out on top at the completion of the program’s inaugural year was Price Chopper Supermarkets, which collected and contributed more than 1.5 million pounds of recycled post-consumer plastic film to be repurposed into beautiful, high-performance Trex composite decking.

“We applaud Price Chopper’s outstanding efforts to create a more sustainable business model – and community – by actively promoting and participating in the NexTrex recycling initiative,” said Dave Heglas, senior director, Supply Chain Excellence for Trex Company. “While taking top honors in our Supplier Incentive Program is a noteworthy achievement in itself, the real win is that we are working together to promote environmental stewardship while diverting over a million pounds of discarded plastic film that would otherwise end up in our oceans and landfills.”

Each year, Trex repurposes more than 450 million pounds of polyethylene plastic waste in the making of its world-famous composite decking, which comprises 95% recycled material. Among its largest sources are grocery stores and other retailers who partner with Trex to responsibly dispose of plastic shopping bags and polyethylene film used to wrap products and pallets. Through the NexTrex Supplier Incentive Program, participating retailers can earn points for achieving a variety of actions and milestones, including years of participation, annual program growth, in-store program promotion, proactive community engagement and more.

During 2020, Price Chopper Supermarkets collected more than 1.5 million pounds of post-consumer plastic waste across its 132 stores located in Upstate NY, VT, CT, MA, NH, and PA. To achieve the program’s pinnacle “Gold Status,” the northeast chain went beyond the basics in its participation and execution.

“Price Chopper has been a committed Trex recycling partner for many years and fully embraced the NexTrex incentive program,” explained Heglas. “In addition to prominently positioning collection bins at the front of all of their stores, they promoted the initiative with in-store signage and proactively encouraged shoppers to recycle their discarded plastic bags and film through public service announcements (PSAs) that aired over the loudspeakers in every store, every day, every hour!”

Seite 1 von 3


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexTrex Incentive Program Rewards Suppliers for Recycling Milestones Price Chopper Supermarkets Earns Top Honors for 2020 Recycling EffortsWINCHESTER, Va., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - One of the largest plastic recycling initiatives in North America, Trex Company’s NexTrex Retail Recycling Program makes being …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 Uhr
14:30 Uhr
14:30 Uhr
14:30 Uhr
14:20 Uhr
Gowest Gold Announces Change in Management
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:10 Uhr
14:03 Uhr
14:00 Uhr
14:00 Uhr
14:00 Uhr