Limestone Welcomes Mr. Alan D. Gaines to Its Board of Directors

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV:BOAT), announces that Mr. Alan D. Gaines has joined the board of Limestone effective immediately, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In May of this year, Mr. Gaines, a globally respected and highly experienced investment banker, advisor and entrepreneur, was appointed as Chairman of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR), the leading global manufacturer of proprietary electric powertrains and boats, disrupting the legacy recreational powerboat market. Mr. Gaines is active within CleanTech, renewable and sustainable energy, traditional fossil fuels, technology, electric vehicle and battery technology, energy storage and infrastructure, and battery metals/minerals primary extraction spaces. Mr. Gaines specializes in large scale capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, workouts/restructuring, and Board protocol and governance. In 1983, he co-founded Gaines, Berland Inc., a full-service investment bank and brokerage specializing in global energy markets, with particular emphasis given to capital formation and mergers and acquisitions advisory for small and mid-cap public and private upstream and midstream companies. Mr. Gaines sold his interest in Gaines, Berland Inc. in 1998. From 1984 through 1998, Mr. Gaines was an activist investor. During that time, he identified and financed specific opportunities for, and was Chief Advisor to financier and shareholder activist Carl C. Icahn, covering all of Mr. Icahn's energy investments, including Gulf Oil, Texaco, Pennzoil, Phillips Petroleum, Williams Cos., Unocal, USX (Marathon Oil), Tenneco, Western Company of North America, among many others. Mr. Gaines was founder and Chairman of Dune Energy, Inc. from its inception in May 2001, he served as CEO through May 2007. Mr. Gaines stepped down as Chairman in 2010, taking a far less active role following Dune's acquisition of Goldking Energy Corporation for $540 million.

Mr. Gaines holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Baruch College (CUNY), and a Master of Business Administration in finance ("With Distinction"-Valedictorian) from The Zarb School, Hofstra University Graduate School of Management. He maintains homes in Summerlin, NV and Los Angeles, CA and has been widely quoted globally in numerous newspapers, magazines, media and industry outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The New York Times, Forbes, Business Week, Financial Times (London), CNN, CNBC, BBC, Bloomberg, Platt's, etc.

