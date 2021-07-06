Scanfil CEO Sells Shares for EUR 211,000
(PLX AI) – Scanfil CEO Petteri Jokitalo sells 26,510 shares in the company, for a total of about EUR 211,000.
(PLX AI) – Scanfil CEO Petteri Jokitalo sells 26,510 shares in the company, for a total of about EUR 211,000.
Scanfil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Scanfil CEO Petteri Jokitalo sells 26,510 shares in the company, for a total of about EUR 211,000.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0