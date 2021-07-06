checkAd

Scanfil CEO Sells Shares for EUR 211,000

Autor: PLX AI
06.07.2021   

(PLX AI) – Scanfil CEO Petteri Jokitalo sells 26,510 shares in the company, for a total of about EUR 211,000.

