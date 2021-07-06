checkAd

The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day by Donating $1 Per Slice to Feeding America and Introducing a New Flavor to Its Legendary Lineup

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its favorite holiday – National Cheesecake Day – by donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake sold on Friday, July 30, 2021.* The Cheesecake Factory will also introduce its newest flavor on National Cheesecake Day – Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake: A delightful twist on a classic with coconut cheesecake, vanilla custard and a layer of chocolate all on a coconut macaroon crust.

In addition to the $1 per slice donation on all flavors sold on National Cheesecake Day, for every slice of Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake sold July 31, 2021 through July 29, 2022, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country*.

The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $5.5 million to Feeding America since 2008 through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes.

“The Cheesecake Factory is honored to commemorate National Cheesecake Day by continuing our longstanding support of Feeding America’s hunger-relief efforts,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “We are also pleased to mark the occasion by introducing our new Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake on National Cheesecake Day.”

*Donations made on slices sold at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 300 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 28 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2021, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for the eighth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. 2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.

