Camping World Continues Expansion With Vermont Acquisition

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced a land acquisition agreement for TC’s RV dealership in St. Albans City, VT. The acquisition is anticipated to close later this summer. The property will undergo a full renovation and expansion with an anticipated opening in mid to late 2022. This location will be the retailer’s first facility in the state of Vermont.

“We continue to march towards our goal of operating a recreational dealer platform in the 48 contiguous states,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “This land acquisition allows us to enter the Vermont market and brings us one step closer to our overall goal.”

The property, located at 457 Swanton Road, is conveniently off Interstate – 89, just 20 minutes from the Canadian border. The location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

The Company currently has operating dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has a land acquisition pending in 46 of the 48 contiguous states.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 180 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

