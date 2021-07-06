checkAd

Utz Brands Appoints Theresa Robbins Shea as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today that Theresa Robbins Shea has been appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective July 6, 2021. In this role, Ms. Shea will lead the legal team for Utz and serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer.

Theresa Robbins Shea joins Utz Brands, Inc. as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

As a newly public company, we continue to build out our executive team to provide legal and strategic support to help guide the business forward. We are very pleased to have a legal professional of Theresa’s caliber join the Utz team,” said Lissette. “Theresa brings a deep and broad pool of legal and compliance knowledge and will play an integral role in helping Utz generate long-term shareholder value.

Ms. Shea joins Utz from True Value Company, LLC, a hardware wholesaler that services independent hardware store owners, where she served as Vice President and General Counsel since 2018 and as Assistant General Counsel, Labor & Employment, since 2007. While at True Value, Shea served as Executive Sponsor for the Inclusion & Diversity Council and True Value Foundation and, since 2020, led the internal COVID Crisis Team. Previously, she held the role of Senior Counsel at United Airlines, Inc. and worked as an associate at Seyfarth Shaw in Chicago, Illinois. Ms. Shea received a B.A. and J.D. from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Certificate in Executive Management from the University of Notre Dame. “I am delighted to join the Utz team at this exciting phase of the Company’s growth,” said Ms. Shea. “Utz is an iconic brand with an impressive history. I look forward to contributing to Utz’s Next Century of Growth!

Utz Brands snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

