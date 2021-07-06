Gowest Gold Announces Change in Management

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) announced today that Ms. Janet O’Donnell, the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, has given notice that she will be resigning from the Corporation effective August 28, 2021. The Corporation has commenced the process of identifying a new Chief Financial Officer and it is intended that Ms. O’Donnell will be available assist with an orderly transition. Ms. O’Donnell has served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation for the past 13 years and has played a key role in the growth and development of Gowest over that period.



C. Fraser Elliott, Chairman, commented: “Janet’s dedication to Gowest over the past 13 years as Chief Financial Officer has ensured the Corporation has accurately reflected its development in a timely manner. She has been instrumental in completing the various financings Gowest has embarked on over the years. On behalf of the Board of Gowest, I wish her success in the future.”