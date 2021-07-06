checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:23  |  15   |   |   

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

                                                                                           

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 381,678 ordinary shares at 116.29 pence per share on 5 July 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.51% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 5 July 2021 consisted of 85,615,454 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 11,095,098 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 74,520,356 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

6 July 2021

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720                                                                                             TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2021
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus