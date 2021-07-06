checkAd

HANOVER, MD, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) announced today that the company will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference. The presentation will be given by Processa’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Young.

Registration Details
Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Link: https://access-to-giving.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Processa management, please visit https://www.accesstogiving.com/ or email james@haydenir.com.

About Access to Giving Virtual Conference

Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where companies from microcap all the way up to megacap will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa has been to develop products where existing clinical evidence of efficacy already exists in unmet medical need conditions, medical conditions where patients need treatment options that will improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company has assembled a proven regulatory science development team, management team, and Board of Directors. The Processa development team has been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and 100 FDA meetings. For more information, please visit http://www.processapharma.com.

For More Information:
Michael Floyd
mfloyd@processapharma.com
(301) 651-4256

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com





