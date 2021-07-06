checkAd

Bombardier Launches Certified Pre-Owned Aircraft Program Offering Customers Even More Options

  • As market leader in aircraft modification and upgrades for its jets, Bombardier is uniquely placed to enhance pre-owned market experience for customers
  • Specially selected aircraft are equipped with latest improvements in reliability through recommended maintenance inspections, service bulletins and upgrades as needed
  • Exclusive manufacturer one-year warranty* includes operational support during the first year

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the launch of the Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft program, offering customers a premium class of pre-owned products. Each available aircraft is meticulously selected, inspected and updated to adhere to Bombardier's highest quality and safety standards. For buyers seeking a “like-new” experience, every Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft is backed by an exclusive manufacturer one-year warranty*.

“As life gradually begins to return to normal, the supply of business jets across the industry has been outpaced by demand,” said Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-owned Aircraft Services, Bombardier. “A Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft provides buyers with the highest quality pre-owned product, equipped with the latest safety and cabin enhancements – while providing the new aircraft delivery experience customers are looking for.”

Thanks to the Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft program, customers can discover the high-quality array of available Bombardier business jets and sign up to receive alerts when an aircraft becomes available. As with all new Bombardier business jets, Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft hold the promise of excellence in quality and reliability while demonstrating our commitment to maintaining the overall residual value of all Bombardier aircraft. Customers can count on Bombardier’s unparalleled expertise and know-how as the OEM to access, refurbish and provide services for the most exclusive selection of Bombardier pre-owned aircraft on the market.

“Bombardier’s Certified Pre-owned aircraft program is capitalizing on a resilient market where supply still hasn’t caught up with demand,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “With so many new prospective buyers on the market, Bombardier can fulfill this demand and harness our world-renowned product knowledge, refurbishment capabilities and valuation know-how.”

