Gifty Engages Blockchain Foundry to Build a Cryptocurrency & NFT Gifting Platform

06.07.2021, 14:22   

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) has entered into a blockchain development agreement (the “Agreement”) with Gifty, a new venture by Evolve Media aimed at building a cryptocurrency and NFT gifting platform. Headquartered in San Francisco, Evolve Media is an award-winning creative agency established in 2007 that produces content for commercial, TV and film audiences globally.

The Agreement engages Blockchain Foundry to build a solution design to develop the Gifty platform.

"In a space that is evolving so quickly, I was looking for the best partner to execute my vision for our cryptocurrency gifting platform. After interviewing multiple companies, Blockchain Foundry was the clear choice because of their deep understanding of the concept, their impressive track record, and the detail in which they were able to distill our ideas," said Tommy Maples, Evolve Media founder.

"We're excited to be working with Tommy Maples to continue to take cryptocurrency mainstream by developing his vision for a platform that provides a simple and easy-to-use cryptocurrency gifting experience," said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF.

About Gifty By Evolve Media

Gifty by Evolve Media is a new platform designed to make gifting cryptocurrencies to non-crypto holders simple. Gifty has a unique design that allows anyone to receive a cryptocurrency or NFT from a gift giver without going through the complicated process of setting up a wallet. The goal of Gifty is not only to make gifting crypto simple but also to accelerate adoption.

Gifting cryptocurrencies to friends and family who aren’t part of the ecosystem is an arduous task. In many instances, the gift recipient never makes it through setting up an account or wallet to receive their crypto. The new Gifty platform solves that issue by allowing the recipient access to their crypto by simply clicking on an email link that takes them to their Gifty dashboard, with instant access after entering a 2FA code sent to their phone.

At its core, Gifty is about giving, but it is also designed with a focus on global crypto adoption. Once the recipient accepts their crypto or NFT, via their elegant yet simple to understand dashboard, they are provided with educational tools, along with media and video recommendations from the sender. Initial features will allow recipients to stake their crypto for more rewards, re-gift it, transfer it to another wallet, or cash it out.

