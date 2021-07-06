checkAd

Elanders makes new acquisition and continues to grow in online print

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:15  |  32   |   |   

Elanders has today acquired all the shares in the German digital print company Schätzl Druck & Medien GmbH & Co. KG (“Schätzl”). Schätzl is a fast-growing company that in the last twelve months had net sales of around MEUR 15 with good profitability. The company has chosen to specialize as a subcontractor in the segment online print with the focus on niche products.

In line with Elanders’ strategy to invest and grow in the segment online print Elanders has signed a contract to acquire the German digital print company Schätzl Druck & Medien GmbH & Co. KG. Online print is one of the few areas in printing that can show an organic growth. Schätzl is specialized as a subcontractor in online print and is one of the leading actors on the German market. Some examples of the products they make are personalized and receiver-customized children’s books, invitation cards, photo products as well as smaller editions of books and catalogues.

Elanders is already a well-established subcontractor in online print and has one of the largest digital printing plants in Germany. Sven Burkhard, responsible for Print & Packaging Solutions in Elanders says:

“I’m really impressed by the company Ulrich Schätzl has built up. With Schätzl on board Elanders will be one of the top-tier leaders in Europe in online print. Not only as subcontractors, but with our own brands as well. We offer everything from photo products to consumers to B2B marketing and packaging material. Elanders is already one of the leading digital print suppliers in Germany with our printing plant on the outskirts of Stuttgart where we produce everything from large volumes with inkjet technology to individual copies with normal digital print.”

Ulrich Schätzl, CEO and owner of Schätzl, comments:

“I’m really proud of the growth journey we’ve made in recent years and the transformation of the company to a purely digital printer. Today we can offer our customers a highly automated manufacturing process for editions of any size all the way down to a single copy. Together with Elanders we will be able to offer a very competitive concept in online print, both to existing and new customers in Europe.”

Net sales in Schätzl during the latest twelve months period were around MEUR 15 with good profitability. The company will be consolidated into the Group as of July 2021. The purchase price was MEUR 8 on a debt-free basis and is expected to negatively affect cash flow in the third quarter 2021. The previous owner can also receive an additional purchase sum in year 2024, if the company continues to develop very positively in the next three years. Acquisition costs are expected to amount to around MSEK 1.

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14:15 CET on 6 July 2021.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elanders makes new acquisition and continues to grow in online print Elanders has today acquired all the shares in the German digital print company Schätzl Druck & Medien GmbH & Co. KG (“Schätzl”). Schätzl is a fast-growing company that in the last twelve months had net sales of around MEUR 15 with good …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2021
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus