Biocept Receives South Korean Patent for Primer-Switch Platform Used to Identify Rare Genetic Mutations, Including Cancer Biomarkers

This is the fourth issued patent for the technology, which identifies rare cancer biomarkers found in tissue, blood, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Primer-Switch provides a unique method for specifically enriching patient specimens for mutations of interest. It can be used to enhance the performance and specificity of the PCR method, the most widely used amplification approach for research and clinical diagnostic applications. It also enables the interrogation of fragmented DNA that is often found in biological fluids.

“Primer-Switch methodology adds to the capabilities of our Switch-Blocker technology used in our Target Selector assays, providing key information about cancer biomarkers to aid physician decision-making, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancer,” said Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO. “Our strong and growing intellectual property portfolio enables Biocept to develop and commercialize our highly differentiated technologies and testing services.”

Biocept’s core technologies and products are protected by more than 70 issued patents in the U.S., EU, Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as other countries. This includes worldwide patent protection on its highly sensitive methods for detecting cancer biomarkers that are used by physicians for treatment decisions.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements regarding the capabilities of our Primer-Switch technology (including its ability to enhance the performance and specificity of the PCR method, to enable the interrogation of fragmented DNA, and to provide key information cancer biomarkers to aid physician decision-making), the strength, growth and benefits of our intellectual property portfolio, and our development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic assays and the benefits of such assays, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our products and services may not perform as expected and the risk that we may be unable to maintain effective proprietary rights for our products and services, which may result in our inability to compete effectively in our markets. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 12, 2021. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov/.

