Konsolidator signs a sales partner in Ireland

Press release, no. 7-2021

Søborg, July 6, 2021


Konsolidator has signed the Irish business software solutions provider ProStrategy as sales and onboarding partner in Ireland and the UK. ProStrategy has more than 30 years’ experience providing business management solutions and services to Irish and international clients, and delivers solutions that align operational tactics with financial strategies. This means ProStrategy will sell and onboard Konsolidator’s software in Ireland and the UK.

The Irish market is a yet untapped market for Konsolidator, which is of particular interest due to the abundance of corporate groups based here. ProStrategy is the ideal sales partner, with 30 years of experience serving both local and international clients. We will slot well into their current ecosystems of products and services and expect this to be a very strong alliance as part of our UK and Ireland growth plan.” Lianne Gatti, Country Manager UKI

Commenting on the partnership ProStrategy’s Business Performance Management Practice director Sean Hanley said. “We are delighted to introduce Konsolidator to our solution portfolio, Konsolidator is a high quality highly accessible solution for organisations who wish to save time and close faster by automating their financial consolidation and reporting. Konsolidator further strengthens our effective finance solution portfolio.”  


About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com


Konsolidator A/S

Vandtårnsvej 83A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com

 

