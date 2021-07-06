U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment. The BLM manages 245 million acres of public lands and 700 million acres of mineral estate in the United States. These lands and minerals are found in every state in the country and encompass forests, mountains, rangelands, arctic tundra and deserts. BK President Tim Vitou commented, "With responsibility for the oversight and promotion of multiple use across an enormous breadth of regions and landscapes in the U.S., the BLM relies on exceptional communications technology for the effective management of field locations and personnel in the geographies it covers. With this upgrade to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology, the Bureau will possess state-of-the-art communications capabilities and we're pleased to continue our longstanding support of the work they do to protect the Nation's public lands for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations."