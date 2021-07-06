checkAd

U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 14:30  |  42   |   |   

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment. The BLM manages 245 million acres of public lands and 700 million acres of mineral estate in the United States. These lands and minerals are found in every state in the country and encompass forests, mountains, rangelands, arctic tundra and deserts.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, "With responsibility for the oversight and promotion of multiple use across an enormous breadth of regions and landscapes in the U.S., the BLM relies on exceptional communications technology for the effective management of field locations and personnel in the geographies it covers. With this upgrade to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology, the Bureau will possess state-of-the-art communications capabilities and we're pleased to continue our longstanding support of the work they do to protect the Nation's public lands for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000 WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Focus Graphite Inc. Enters into $12 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, ...
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...