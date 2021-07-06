U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment. The BLM manages 245 million acres of public lands and 700 million acres of mineral estate in the United States. These lands and minerals are found in every state in the country and encompass forests, mountains, rangelands, arctic tundra and deserts.
BK President Tim Vitou commented, "With responsibility for the oversight and promotion of multiple use across an enormous breadth of regions and landscapes in the U.S., the BLM relies on exceptional communications technology for the effective management of field locations and personnel in the geographies it covers. With this upgrade to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology, the Bureau will possess state-of-the-art communications capabilities and we're pleased to continue our longstanding support of the work they do to protect the Nation's public lands for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations."
The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.
A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.
