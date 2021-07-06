Avinger Announces 510(k) Filing for New Pantheris In-Stent Restenosis Indication

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the submission of a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a new Pantheris clinical indication for the treatment of in-stent restenosis (ISR) in the lower extremity arteries.

Highlighting the importance of this submission, Jeff Soinski, Avinger's President and CEO commented, "We are extremely pleased with this milestone and the initial clinical data generated from the INSIGHT trial that supports the 510(k) submission. The safe and effective treatment of in-stent restenosis is an important clinical benefit, which we believe will provide a highly differentiated competitive advantage for Avinger's atherectomy products. With the large number of stents deployed in the lower extremity arteries, and the propensity for recurrence over a 2-to-3-year timeframe, the sheer number of ISR procedures performed in the U.S. each year provides a significantly expanded market opportunity for Pantheris, if our 510(k) application for this additional clinical indication is approved."

With approximately 200,000 stents placed in the femoral and popliteal arteries annually, and 30% to 40% of these stents expected to develop in-stent restenosis within 3 years of implantation, the treatment of in-stent restenosis represents both a significant market and healthcare burden.1 In-stent restenosis occurs when a blocked artery previously treated with a stent becomes narrowed again, reducing blood flow. Physicians often face challenges when treating ISR both in terms of safety and efficacy. From a safety standpoint, limitations in imaging techniques, such as X-ray fluoroscopy, and the inability to control the directionality of other treatment modalities creates the concern of potentially impacting the integrity of the stent during the intervention. In terms of efficacy, current therapies for in-stent restenosis, such as balloon angioplasty, have high rates of recurrent renarrowing within stents.