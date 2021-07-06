checkAd

Blackwolf Stakes Casey VMS Property, Southern Golden Triangle Belt in Southeast Alaska

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired through staking, a 100% interest in, high-grade gold-silver precious and base …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired through staking, a 100% interest in, high-grade gold-silver precious and base metal targets located in the State of Alaska, northwest of the mining towns of Hyder, AK and Stewart, BC. One of the primary targets is the presumed source of subcrop, float and glacially transported volcanic hosted-massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization, spanning an area over 1,000 by 2,000 meters. The Claims were staked approximately one-kilometer due south of Blackwolf's recently staked Texas Creek Property, west of the Premier Gold Project and south of the past-producing Scottie Gold and Granduc Copper Mines.

"Staking the Casey Property adds another highly-prospective unexplored Project to our pipeline, particularly targeting polymetallic base and precious metal mineralization similar to our flagship Niblack Project," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Blackwolf Copper and Gold. "Numerous past-producing VMS deposits with different metal signatures occur in the Golden Triangle, including: Granduc, Anyox, Eskay Creek and Dolly Varden/Torbrit. We are excited to discover the source of the high-grade massive sulphide boulders as well as explore additional gold-silver targets."

A total of 85 new Federal Claims were staked, covering 711 hectares; the Hyder area properties now comprise 4,400 hectares in three blocks. Initial reconnaissance exploration work, including mapping, prospecting and rock and soil sampling will be performed during the 2021 field season.

Casey Property

The Casey Property hosts several historic precious and base metal prospects, occurring within a similar geological setting to significant mineral deposits in the Golden Triangle. Country rocks are primarily volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the earliest Jurassic Hazelton Group and various phases of primarily dioritic synvolcanic intrusive, that comprise the Texas Creek Stock. Blackwolf's current assay data set is from prospect documentation work completed by US Federal Government geologists in the 1990's. These assay results are historical in nature, were collected and reported by US Government Geologists prior to 2001 and NI 43-101, have not been verified by Blackwolf and should not be relied upon.

