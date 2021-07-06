OPTEC International's Z2O "Uber of Cleaning" subsidiary to Expand US & International Operations

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI). OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding Z2O services to Miami Florida this month as part of the nationwide expansion for the company's "Uber …

After the successful recent Z2O pilot program launch in Austin Texas the company is now planning the Miami territory launch this month, followed shortly thereafter by San Diego, and other large US cities.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI). OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding Z2O services to Miami Florida this month as part of the nationwide expansion for the company's "Uber of Cleaning" proprietary APP based services.

Since the recent Austin TX, Z2O App launch the company has been receiving requests for the Z2O services cleaning and sterilizing services App in cities across the nation.

Simultaneously with the demand for the Z2O Services APP in the US, OPTEC's international distributors have expressed a need for the services in the Mediterranean territories. Discussions are now in progress for the launch of several International Pilot programs for the Z2O services APP in the near future. www.Z2O.com

OPTEC International is dedicated to providing Global solutions for the Pro-Active approach to preventing a future mass pandemic effect as the world recently experienced, and by using solutions such as Z2O services worldwide the prevention of rapid circulation can be pre-emptively contained, and the virus mutation controlled in a safer manner than recently experienced worldwide.

OPTEC additionally plans to use the recently acquired We Shield AI state of the art technology for targeted marketing of the Z2O services App both in the USA and International sectors. We Shield has a seasoned and dedicated management team with proven success in the PPE sector who, we feel can create a larger vision and sustained growth of the Z2O App in addition to the continued expansion of the PPE sector.

About We Shield.

We Shield is deeply ingrained in the Wholesale Medical sector supplying PPE safety products to customers including GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, and more. This AI driven MedTech company is on track for substantial growth. www.weshield.us

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

