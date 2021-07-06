Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team

With over a decade of experience as a public affairs and regulatory expert, Mr. Nicholas (" Nick") Kaydsh has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting as Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc., as Government Affairs & Public Policy Leader for General Electric Canada, and as Director of Public Affairs for Red Bull Canada. Nick is currently the founder and CEO of PharmAla Biotech.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that former Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc. Nicholas Kaydsh has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board.

Prior to his work in the corporate sector, Mr. Kaydsh gained a deep understanding of government as a campaign and legislative staff member in multiple levels of government, most recently directing the Outreach department of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition at Queen's Park in Toronto. He has also worked at the Canadian Parliament as a policy advisor. Mr. Kaydsh is trilingual (English, French & Russian) and is a graduate of Queen's University. He is active in non-profit and community initiatives in Toronto, including fundraising for Toronto East General Hospital and as a member of the board for Yonge-Dundas Square.

Mr. Kaydsh commented "I believe that Poda is well poised to gain significant market share in the rapidly growing heat-not-burn market. With my vast experience in public affairs and as a regulatory expert, I look forward to helping guide Poda as they continue their global expansion. Entering highly regulated markets requires careful planning and skillful execution, and there are many potential pitfalls to be avoided. As a member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, I look forward to helping the Company make smart decisions that will lead to rapid and sustainable growth on a global scale. Poda's one-of-a-kind heat-not-burn technology has the potential to make a big difference in the lives of nearly 1.3 billion cigarette smokers around the globe, and I look forward to contributing to this positive change on a worldwide scale."