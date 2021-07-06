Netcapital Funding Portal Hires Equity Stock Transfer as Transfer Agent for Its Online Securities Offerings

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. (“Netcapital”), has engaged Equity Stock Transfer LLC (“EST”) to be the SEC-registered transfer agent for issuers that conduct securities offerings on Netcapital.com.

“We strive to provide top-level services to all the issuers that come to Netcapital, and we are delighted that EST has agreed to serve as the transfer agent for each issuer,” Netcapital CEO, Jason Frishman, said of the hire. “EST has hundreds of clients and has worked with us to create a simple and cost-effective solution to serve the privately held companies that list on Netcapital, with the same level of quality and service that is provided to publicly traded companies. We expect that several of these companies will decide to continue to work with EST if they file a Regulation A+ offering or an IPO.”

“Netcapital has attracted a vast array of early-stage companies and talented entrepreneurs, some of whom have raised millions of dollars on the platform,” said Mohit Bhansali, CEO of EST and who also serves as an active member of the Securities Transfer Association (STA), “We are excited to be a part of the Netcapital team and offer our leading software solutions and highly qualified and dedicated personnel. We anticipate supporting Netcapital’s issuers by managing their cap table, original issuances, and secondary trades.”

To learn more about how the Netcapital funding portal supports private companies’ capital formation, please visit netcapital.com.

About Equity Stock Transfer:

Equity Stock Transfer is a New York City based SEC-registered and bonded full-service transfer agent and registrar formed by securities law professionals for publicly traded and private companies. EST provides a full suite of cap table tools and offers proxy management, virtual shareholder meetings and online voting as well as various share depository and paying agent services for domestic and international clients. For over 10 years EST has provided unparalleled personal attention and technology for intelligent automation and customer service.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

