checkAd

Hollands Kroon Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix and RawWorks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Work used to be a place people went. Today, it happens everywhere – at homes, in offices and on the go. To succeed, people need the space and tools to think, create and explore, wherever they happen to be. Hollands Kroon understands this. And with the help of Citrix 2021 Partner Innovation Award winner RawWorks, the Netherlands municipality has implemented digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) to deliver a modern workplace experience that enables employees to work from anywhere and perform at their best.

“We at Hollands Kroon have a different approach. We don’t do office hours – our employees are empowered to work when and where they choose,” said Frank van Hoolwerff, ICT Advisor, Hollands Kroon. “And that means we need to access our applications and our data from any place, anywhere, any time.”

To provide it, Hollands Kroon teamed up with Citrix CSA Silver partner RawWorks.

“Hollands Kroon were ahead of their time by giving everyone a laptop instead of a thin client, but their workspace itself was traditional, and users were really stuck,” said Chris Twiest, Technology Officer, RawWorks. “They wanted to empower people not only with modern devices, but a modern way to work, and Citrix was the answer.”

Transforming the Employee Experience

Using Citrix Workspace, organizations can support the flexible work models that are driving work today and enable employees to succeed by providing:

  • Reliable access to the work resources employees require to collaborate and get work done anywhere
  • Contextual security to ensure corporate and personal information remains safe across any device or location
  • A shared environment to streamline execution, enhance collaboration, and ensure equitable access and sharing of information for all teammates, regardless of where they are working

Delivering the Future of Work

With Citrix Workspace, Hollands Kroon can eliminate the friction and noise that can frustrate and slow employees down by organizing, guiding, and automating work in an intelligent and personal way. And this is exactly what the municipality has done.

“With Citrix, everything employees need to do their work can be accessed through a single portal, and it’s allowing them to be more engaged,” van Hoolwerff said.

Increasing Agility

It’s also allowing IT to be more strategic and productive. “From a management perspective, Citrix provides both security and monitoring, so we can easily see what the user sees, make adjustments or deal with issues before they become problems,” van Hoolwerff said.

Seite 1 von 3


Citrix Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hollands Kroon Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix and RawWorks Work used to be a place people went. Today, it happens everywhere – at homes, in offices and on the go. To succeed, people need the space and tools to think, create and explore, wherever they happen to be. Hollands Kroon understands this. And with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
Citrix Named One of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21
Citrix Presents 2021 Partner Innovation Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21
Össur Builds Modern, Zero Trust Security Framework with Citrix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21
Citrix Research Reveals Employee Experience is About to Break
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21
Albertslund Simplifies Work with Citrix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.06.21
Citrix Warns on Challenges of Hybrid Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.06.21