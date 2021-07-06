Hollands Kroon Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix and RawWorks

Work used to be a place people went. Today, it happens everywhere – at homes, in offices and on the go. To succeed, people need the space and tools to think, create and explore, wherever they happen to be. Hollands Kroon understands this. And with the help of Citrix 2021 Partner Innovation Award winner RawWorks, the Netherlands municipality has implemented digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) to deliver a modern workplace experience that enables employees to work from anywhere and perform at their best.

“We at Hollands Kroon have a different approach. We don’t do office hours – our employees are empowered to work when and where they choose,” said Frank van Hoolwerff, ICT Advisor, Hollands Kroon. “And that means we need to access our applications and our data from any place, anywhere, any time.”

To provide it, Hollands Kroon teamed up with Citrix CSA Silver partner RawWorks.

“Hollands Kroon were ahead of their time by giving everyone a laptop instead of a thin client, but their workspace itself was traditional, and users were really stuck,” said Chris Twiest, Technology Officer, RawWorks. “They wanted to empower people not only with modern devices, but a modern way to work, and Citrix was the answer.”

Transforming the Employee Experience

Using Citrix Workspace, organizations can support the flexible work models that are driving work today and enable employees to succeed by providing:

Reliable access to the work resources employees require to collaborate and get work done anywhere

Contextual security to ensure corporate and personal information remains safe across any device or location

A shared environment to streamline execution, enhance collaboration, and ensure equitable access and sharing of information for all teammates, regardless of where they are working

Delivering the Future of Work

With Citrix Workspace, Hollands Kroon can eliminate the friction and noise that can frustrate and slow employees down by organizing, guiding, and automating work in an intelligent and personal way. And this is exactly what the municipality has done.

“With Citrix, everything employees need to do their work can be accessed through a single portal, and it’s allowing them to be more engaged,” van Hoolwerff said.

Increasing Agility

It’s also allowing IT to be more strategic and productive. “From a management perspective, Citrix provides both security and monitoring, so we can easily see what the user sees, make adjustments or deal with issues before they become problems,” van Hoolwerff said.