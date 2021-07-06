Air Industries Group Announces Long-Term Agreement for F-35 Landing Gear Components

The LTA from our customer estimates purchases of between $12 and $18 million dollars over the three-year period beginning in 2022 through 2024. Air Industries produces many landing gear components used on all three variants of the Aircraft.

Air Industries Group (“Air Industries” or the “Company”), an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors, is pleased to announce that it has received a follow-on Long-Term Agreement (LTA) to produce landing gear components for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Aircraft.

Mr. Lou Melluzzo, CEO of Air Industries commented: “Air Industries has produced landing gear components for the F-35 since the inception of production of the Aircraft. We are very pleased to be part of this historic program and to continue supporting the war fighter as production of the Aircraft approaches full-rate.”

ABOUT AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP

Air Industries Group (AIRI) is an integrated manufacturer of complex machined products including landing gear, flight control, and jet turbine components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors.

