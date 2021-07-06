NETGEAR Partners With Async Art to Add Dynamic, Programmable NFTs to the Meural Library

Async Art is the world’s first programmable digital platform for crypto-art and can now be enjoyed on the NETGEAR Meural Smart canvas platform. Async stands out as unique in the growing NFT market, as it allows artists to make their artworks dynamic - each one is made up of a series of programmable layers that can change according to ownership or public data points. The Meural platform provides the perfect vehicle for showcasing this distinctive approach, with the Async channel automatically reflecting each artwork's evolution over time.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today announced that Async Art NFTs have been added to the extensive library of art for the Meural Smart Canvas platform.

“From the moment we launched our platform we envisioned having programmable artworks on a beautiful, dedicated digital frame. With Meural's support, Async Art just took another huge step in bridging the NFT space into the physical world,” said Async Art’s CEO and Founder Conlan Rios. “Our two teams cannot be more excited to launch a dynamic, interactive artwork experience for Meural. This has been one of the best examples of merging cutting-edge technology with an art community to bring a completely new way to experience digital art.”

Meural has been part of the NETGEAR portfolio of Smart Home products since 2018 to help advance the company’s vision of a fully connected world. The premium digital Canvas has the ability to deliver a realistic art viewing experience that can be controlled via gesture, desktop, mobile app, or voice (Amazon Alexa). The Meural Canvas empowers users to interact with their art daily as its library of over 30,000 licensed artworks acts as the best media distribution platform for visual arts.

“Meural was built for this moment,” said Poppy Simpson, Senior Manager, Product and Content Curation at NETGEAR. “From its inception, the Meural platform has been building solutions for digital art, artists, photographers and collectors. NFTs are the latest innovation in a world where the Meural display and content platform is the undisputed leader, and this exciting partnership with Async is another step towards driving forward to a new era of art appreciation."

Availability:

A curated collection of Async artworks is freely available to all Meural Canvas and WiFi Photo Frame owners, who can, for an annual subscription fee of $69.95. Access an extensive art library of over 30,000 pieces, from classic to contemporary, and everything in between. These programmable artworks are dynamic - updating hourly to reflect their evolution over time (Async channel).

