Intercontinental Exchange Reports June and Second Quarter 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported June and second quarter 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“The second quarter has seen record open interest reached across many of our asset classes, with particularly high activity in commodities and interest rates,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “ICE connects customers to some of the largest and most liquid markets available, helping them to invest and manage risk efficiently, transparently and with greater certainty.”

June highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 12% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 11% y/y including record OI of 85.8M lots on June 10
  • Total Energy ADV up 7% y/y; record energy futures OI of 33M lots on June 25
  • Total Oil ADV up 4% y/y
    • Brent ADV up 10% y/y
    • WTI ADV up 8% y/y
    • Gasoil OI up 27% y/y
    • Other crude and refined products ADV up 14% y/y
  • Total natural gas ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 4% y/y including record futures OI of 19.2M lots on June 25
    • North American gas ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 3% y/y including record OI of 22.8M lots on June 24
    • TTF gas ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 8% y/y including record OI of 3.3M lots on June 24
  • JKM ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 10% y/y
  • Environmentals ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 15% y/y including record OI of 2.9M lots on June 22
  • Coffee ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 8% y/y
  • Total Interest Rate ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 32% y/y
    • Sterling ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 47% y/y
    • Euribor ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
    • Gilt ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 42% y/y
    • SONIA ADV up 472% y/y; record OI up 533% y/y
  • FTSE OI up 9% y/y
  • U.S. Equity Options ADV up 17% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

