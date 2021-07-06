checkAd

Branded Legacy, Inc Expands Into Grocery Stores

Elev8 Hemp Products in 15 New Accounts

Longwood, Florida, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces 15 new grocery retail accounts in Central Florida.

The Company is gaining momentum as new hire introduces Elev8 Hemp CBD infused Iced Teas in 2 grocery chains on a trial basis in Central Florida. This is a steppingstone for the Company to grow product sales and further expansion into the grocery sector. Of the 2 grocery chains, the CBD iced teas are available in 10 Bravo Supermarkets and 5 Fancy Fruit & Produce stores.

Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc., Matthew Nichols, stated, “Working with the right people is critical in any company. We are pleased to see the activity and results in such a short period of time. It’s a precursor of what’s to come.”

Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc., Matthew Nichols, concluded, “We are very pleased with the recent growth. We are seeing sales growing on our website, social, Amazon and brick and mortar. There have been some hurdles to overcome but we now have the right team in place. We expect to see a strong influx in sales in the third and fourth quarter.”

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com
Jermain Strong, CEO
(407)585-0840
info@brandedlegacy.com





