Perpetual Industries Announces the Denny Kannenberg ‘Kannonball’ Collection Auction, Hosted by Worldwide Auctioneers, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, and Presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings, Showcasing one of the Most Significant Motorcycle Col

The auction will take place Sept. 10 and 11, 2021, in Auburn, Indiana. Comprising a total of 165 largely original motorcycles, including racers, dirt bikes, street bikes and even mini motorcycles, the sale has something for everyone who appreciates anything on two wheels, and there will additionally be an eclectic offering of 30 collectible vehicles as well as a treasure trove of memorabilia, petroliana and toys.

AUBURN, Ind., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries ( OTCMARKETS: PRPI ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Worldwide Auctioneers will host The Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg Collection Auction at its Indiana headquarters this September. The all no-reserve auction will be presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings and features the lifetime collection of celebrated flat track racer Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg. This sale will showcase one of the most significant motorcycle collections to ever come to market.

“I’m blessed by the opportunity to bring the, literally, lifetime collection of my friend Denny to the world,” said Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage. “Here is a historic offering of everything that is motoring and bikes and racing, representing a real coming-of-age of motorcycles themselves and racing itself and American flat track, and there will not be another opportunity like it.”

Included among the numerous highlights of this collection full of special bikes is the rare 1942 Indian Four “440,” complete with original sidecar; a 1986 Honda CX500 Turbo that was presented by Honda to the king of drag racing, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, as the NHRA Champion; and the infamous 1969 Kawasaki 500 III is another of the collection’s interesting bikes, notorious for being terrifyingly fast and nicknamed “The Widow Maker.”

“Trying to choose even a couple of favorite motorcycles from this unbelievable selection is impossible,” said John Kruse, Worldwide Auctioneers’ principal and auctioneer. “We’re honored to have been entrusted with the sale of this historic collection and look forward to bringing it to a global audience of collectors and enthusiasts.”

Enjoy an introduction to the entire astonishing collection with Richard Rawlings here on Gas Monkey Garage’s YouTube channel. Details on the full schedule and bidder registration are available at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 260-925-6789, with bidding options available to suit all comfort levels: live in-person, online, and absentee bidding by telephone.