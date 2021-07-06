checkAd

Perpetual Industries Announces the Denny Kannenberg ‘Kannonball’ Collection Auction, Hosted by Worldwide Auctioneers, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, and Presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings, Showcasing one of the Most Significant Motorcycle Col

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

AUBURN, Ind., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries (OTCMARKETS: PRPI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Worldwide Auctioneers will host The Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg Collection Auction at its Indiana headquarters this September. The all no-reserve auction will be presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings and features the lifetime collection of celebrated flat track racer Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg. This sale will showcase one of the most significant motorcycle collections to ever come to market.

The auction will take place Sept. 10 and 11, 2021, in Auburn, Indiana. Comprising a total of 165 largely original motorcycles, including racers, dirt bikes, street bikes and even mini motorcycles, the sale has something for everyone who appreciates anything on two wheels, and there will additionally be an eclectic offering of 30 collectible vehicles as well as a treasure trove of memorabilia, petroliana and toys.

“I’m blessed by the opportunity to bring the, literally, lifetime collection of my friend Denny to the world,” said Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage. “Here is a historic offering of everything that is motoring and bikes and racing, representing a real coming-of-age of motorcycles themselves and racing itself and American flat track, and there will not be another opportunity like it.”

Included among the numerous highlights of this collection full of special bikes is the rare 1942 Indian Four “440,” complete with original sidecar; a 1986 Honda CX500 Turbo that was presented by Honda to the king of drag racing, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, as the NHRA Champion; and the infamous 1969 Kawasaki 500 III is another of the collection’s interesting bikes, notorious for being terrifyingly fast and nicknamed “The Widow Maker.”

“Trying to choose even a couple of favorite motorcycles from this unbelievable selection is impossible,” said John Kruse, Worldwide Auctioneers’ principal and auctioneer. “We’re honored to have been entrusted with the sale of this historic collection and look forward to bringing it to a global audience of collectors and enthusiasts.”

Enjoy an introduction to the entire astonishing collection with Richard Rawlings here on Gas Monkey Garage’s YouTube channel. Details on the full schedule and bidder registration are available at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 260-925-6789, with bidding options available to suit all comfort levels: live in-person, online, and absentee bidding by telephone.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perpetual Industries Announces the Denny Kannenberg ‘Kannonball’ Collection Auction, Hosted by Worldwide Auctioneers, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, and Presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings, Showcasing one of the Most Significant Motorcycle Col AUBURN, Ind., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Perpetual Industries (OTCMARKETS: PRPI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Worldwide Auctioneers will host The Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg Collection Auction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2021
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus