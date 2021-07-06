checkAd

Real Brands Inc. Now A Fully Compliant Reporting Public Company

Providence, RI, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD) has filed a Form 10 with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) as its final step to becoming a fully compliant reporting publicly traded company. As part of the compliance and reporting process, Real Brands also completed two years of audited financial records, appointed outside independent directors to its Board of Directors, and created an audit committee composed of three independent directors.

“Becoming a fully compliant, audited reporting company is a major milestone for Real Brands, as it provides the information and transparency into the company’s business and finances that should make it more attractive to a broader array of potential investors, shareholders, clients, vendors and business associates,” stated Thom Kidrin, Real Brands’ President and CEO. “This should also make it easier to raise capital on favorable terms to fund our growth -- a win for our employees, shareholders and customers.”

Kidrin added, “The October 2020 strategic merger between Canadian American Standard Hemp (CASH Inc.) and Real Brands was designed to drive increased shareholder value and provide the public with an opportunity to participate in the growing global hemp-derived CBD market. Our completion of compliant reporting requirements is just one more step toward reaching these objectives. As we continue to execute our strategy since the merger, we have seen the stock price increase approximately threefold in what was arguably a less than optimal business environment. As supply chains and consumer activities return to normal, we anticipate more streamlined access to biomass and increased production for improved business performance.”

Members of Real Brands’ Board of Directors have extensive C-level management experience at highly respected public and private corporations.

“We are fortunate to have a Board of Directors with a stellar track record of success across multiple industries, from taking start-ups to IPO or acquisition, to leading major corporations,” Kidrin noted. “We thank them for their willingness to share their knowledge and expertise and guide us in strategic decision making as we explore plans to grow Real Brands’ multiple business areas and lay the groundwork to an expected move to a listed exchange.”

Directors include:

  • Peter N. Christos
  • James W. Dobbins
  • Jeffrey B. Engel
  • Frederick Granoff
  • Leonard Toboroff

The Board of Directors’ experience spans industries and business areas, including finance/investment, M&A, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, regulated products, law, manufacturing, media/telecommunications, waste management and cannabis. Their biographies are available in the Form 10 filing.

# # #

Contacts:
Media Relations: Accentuate PR, Julie Shepherd 847 275 3643, julie@accentuatepr.com
Sales/Investors: 617-725-8900, info@realbrands.com

About Real Brands Inc.

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit https://realbrands.com/. Consumer product lines are available on www.wabrands.com, and www.americanstandardhemp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Real Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.





