checkAd

Assure Sets Monthly Record for Cash Collection and Procedures in June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Company Continues to Ramp-Up its Telehealth Neurology Services

DENVER, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced a monthly record for cash collection and number of procedures during June 2021.

John A. Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO said, “Assure has invested heavily in revenue cycle management, including the recent hiring of a chief information officer who will help accelerate our digital transformation and analytical capabilities, the staffing of a 28-person internal billing and collections team and migrating to a platform that has an automated and integrated process, transitioning from what had historically been an entirely manual system.”

Results and expectations relating to billing and collections include:

  • The Company collected a monthly record $2.7 million in June 2021. This includes collection of $1.6 million for IONM revenue that it retains 100%.
  • Assure has collected more than $0.8 million of pre-acquisition accounts receivable owed to Sentry Neuromonitoring, LLC, a Texas-based IONM service provider the Company acquired on April 30, 2021.
  • Based upon recent discussions with various insurance providers, Assure expects to continue the strong trend of collections in 2021.

Farlinger continued, “Assure is continuing to partner with insurance companies via in-network agreements helping the Company deliver better and more predictable results with less volatility. Looking into the second half of 2021, we do not anticipate significant volatility with respect to our revenue accrual per procedure given that both our existing in-network contracts and those we are currently negotiating, are comparable to our current accrual rates. This will continue to be a focus for Assure as we attempt to migrate more revenue into agreements with insurance companies.”

Company Reports Record Number of Procedures
Farlinger concluded, “The Company reported more than 1,600 cases in June 2021, our highest number of monthly procedures ever. We are continuing to show particular strength in Texas and are benefitting from the Company’s professional neurology services for IONM launched earlier this year, which is boosting our total number of cases performed. Assure continues to expect our case volume to grow by at least 70% in 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assure Sets Monthly Record for Cash Collection and Procedures in June 2021 Company Continues to Ramp-Up its Telehealth Neurology ServicesDENVER, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2021
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 Uhr
14:30 Uhr
14:30 Uhr
14:20 Uhr
Gowest Gold Announces Change in Management
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:10 Uhr
14:05 Uhr
14:03 Uhr
14:00 Uhr
14:00 Uhr
14:00 Uhr