Assure Sets Monthly Record for Cash Collection and Procedures in June 2021

John A. Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO said, “Assure has invested heavily in revenue cycle management, including the recent hiring of a chief information officer who will help accelerate our digital transformation and analytical capabilities, the staffing of a 28-person internal billing and collections team and migrating to a platform that has an automated and integrated process, transitioning from what had historically been an entirely manual system.”

Results and expectations relating to billing and collections include:

The Company collected a monthly record $2.7 million in June 2021. This includes collection of $1.6 million for IONM revenue that it retains 100%.

Assure has collected more than $0.8 million of pre-acquisition accounts receivable owed to Sentry Neuromonitoring, LLC, a Texas-based IONM service provider the Company acquired on April 30, 2021.

Based upon recent discussions with various insurance providers, Assure expects to continue the strong trend of collections in 2021.



Farlinger continued, “Assure is continuing to partner with insurance companies via in-network agreements helping the Company deliver better and more predictable results with less volatility. Looking into the second half of 2021, we do not anticipate significant volatility with respect to our revenue accrual per procedure given that both our existing in-network contracts and those we are currently negotiating, are comparable to our current accrual rates. This will continue to be a focus for Assure as we attempt to migrate more revenue into agreements with insurance companies.”

Company Reports Record Number of Procedures

Farlinger concluded, “The Company reported more than 1,600 cases in June 2021, our highest number of monthly procedures ever. We are continuing to show particular strength in Texas and are benefitting from the Company’s professional neurology services for IONM launched earlier this year, which is boosting our total number of cases performed. Assure continues to expect our case volume to grow by at least 70% in 2021.”