GTEC Holdings Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Kelowna, BC, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“ GTEC ”, the “ Company ” or “ GTEC Cannabis Co. ”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2021 on July 13, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for GTEC on July 14, 2021 at 5.00 p.m. Eastern Time. Conference Call

July 14, 20215:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time1-800-319-4610+1-604-638-5340A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company’s website at www.gtec.co within 48 hours of the call.GTEC Cannabis Co. cultivates, markets, and distributes handcrafted, high-quality cannabis products. The Company has three fully licensed and operational facilities and is currently distributing cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels.GTEC's premium quality recreational cannabis brands includes; BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognōscente and Treehugger, which are crafted from unique cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical website and various licensed partners.GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSXV (GTEC), OTCQB Venture Market (GGTTF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (1BUP). The Company's headquarters is located in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.To learn more about the Company or to access the most recent Corporate Presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co