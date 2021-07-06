GTEC Holdings Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Kelowna, BC, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2021 on July 13, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for GTEC on July 14, 2021 at 5.00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call



