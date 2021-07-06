checkAd

GTEC Holdings Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:30   

Kelowna, BC, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2021 on July 13, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for GTEC on July 14, 2021 at 5.00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Date: July 14, 2021
Time: 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time
Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610
International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company’s website at www.gtec.co within 48 hours of the call.


About GTEC Cannabis Co.

 GTEC Cannabis Co. cultivates, markets, and distributes handcrafted, high-quality cannabis products. The Company has three fully licensed and operational facilities and is currently distributing cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels.

GTEC's premium quality recreational cannabis brands includes; BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognōscente and Treehugger, which are crafted from unique cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical website and various licensed partners.

GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSXV (GTEC), OTCQB Venture Market (GGTTF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (1BUP). The Company's headquarters is located in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about the Company or to access the most recent Corporate Presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co


Forward-Looking Information

 This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the timing for release of financial results and the related conference call; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples include statements that the Company will operate in a fiscally disciplined manner; build long-term shareholder value; reduce operational expenses; or increase its revenue and gross margins.
Disclaimer

