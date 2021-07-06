Former member of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse (NACDA) and National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Joins Ehave, Inc; Ehave Appoints Psychopharmacologist, Board-Certified Psychiatrist, And Licensed Physician, Bankole Johnson To Its Medical Ad

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

MIAMI, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today Dr. Bankole A. Johnson has agreed to join the Company's Medical Advisory Board. As a member of Ehave’s Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Johnson’s primary responsibilities will be to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities, as well as assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms.

Bankole A. Johnson, DSc, MD, MPhil, FRCPsych is a licensed physician and board-certified psychiatrist throughout Europe and the United States who served as Alumni Professor and Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia. Dr. Johnson's primary area of research expertise is the psychopharmacology of medications for treating addictions, and he is well known in the field for his discovery that topiramate, a gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) facilitator and glutamate antagonist, an effective treatment for alcoholism. Professor Johnson also received national media attention for his appearance in the Home Box Office (HBO) original documentary feature, "Addiction", which won the prestigious Governors Award, a special Emmy Award, from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Professor Johnson recently accepted an appointment to join the University of Maryland as the Chairman of Psychiatry and to lead a Brain Science Research Consortium in the neurosciences.

Dr. Johnson is currently a member of the Extramural Advisory Board for NIH/NIAAA, an NIH Roadmap Consultant, a Fellow in the Royal College of Psychiatrists, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and a Fellow in the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. In 2019, Dr. Johnson received the R. Brinkley Smithers award from the American Association of Addiction Medicine. He was also listed in "Best Doctors in America" in 2007, 2009, and 2010. In 2004 Dr. Johnson was inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame for Science, Mathematics and Technology. He served on the National Advisory Council for NIH/NIDA from 2004 – 2007 and was a member of the Medications Development Subcommittee of NIDA's Advisory Council on Drug Abuse during the same period. Dr. Johnson has also been presented with the prestigious Jack Mendelson Award from the NIAAA and the Solomon Carter Fuller Award by the American Psychiatric Association.

