Endexx Corporation to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference July 7th

CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC) (the "Company" or a/k/a "CBD Unlimited"), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based wellness and nutritional products, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 7, 2021 at 1:15 to 2:00 pm Eastern time/11:00 am Pacific time.

Endexx Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as Well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-time, Interactive Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live, interactive online event that will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Todd Davis, in real time.

Mr. Davis will share a corporate presentation and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Davis will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Endexx Corporation will be presenting at 1:15 pm Eastern time for 45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Conference Link Registration:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1477114&tp_key=6d2d562b ...

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors,

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.