Former President of France, Francois Hollande, Provided the Keynote Address at the Jeju Peace Forum Using ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology on June 26, 2021

The List of Government Leaders Utilizing ARHT Technology Continues To Grow

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, used their HoloPresence technology to beam the former President of France, Francois Hollande, to his keynote address at the Jeju Peace Forum, hosted by the Jeju Peace Institute in Korea. Mr. Hollande was joined at the event by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, as the two men are largely regarded as the architects of the 2015 Paris Agreement – a document committing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with a goal to improve the quality of the environment. The 2015 Paris Agreement was signed by 190 states as well as the EU, which collectively are responsible for over 97% of global greenhouse gas emissions.



The Jeju Peace Forum for Peace and Prosperity has attracted heads of state from around the world since its inception in 2001. The presentations by Mr. Francois Hollande and Mr. Ban Ki-moon provided an update on the Paris Agreement, an initiative of significant global importance, and were the highlight of this year’s conference.