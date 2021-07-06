checkAd

Azincourt Energy Updates Plans for Summer Exploration Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming summer exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The primary target area for the 2021 summer program continues to be the conductive corridor from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (Figures 1 and 2) were recent drilling encountered elevated uranium levels in three of the five holes drilled (see Company news release dated June 8, 2021). 

The selection of this trend is based on a compilation of results from the 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, and the 2019 through 2021 drill programs. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor. 

Terralogic Exploration Inc. has been contracted to facilitate an airborne radiometric survey over the previously unsurveyed southern portion of the property (Figure 3) and conduct field investigations of resulting anomalies.  Special Project Inc. (SPI) of Calgary, Alberta, has been selected as the contractor using a fixed wing aircraft to complete the airborne radiometric survey, which will consist of approximately 1,700 km of survey lines flown at a low minimum altitude and 50 m line spacing to ensure good data collection and a high survey resolution.  The airborne survey is expected to commence within the next few weeks, and take approximately one week to complete, with approximately one week of ground follow-up to proceed shortly thereafter.

An airborne radiometric survey uses a gamma ray scintillometer mounted on an airborne platform to measure and map the natural radiation emitted by the rocks and soil the aircraft is flying over.  Gamma radiation occurs from the natural decay of elements such as uranium, thorium, and potassium.  Locations that have a higher radiation signature (anomalies) than the normal values for the surrounding area (background) would then be examined by crews on the ground for the potential presence of radioactive bedrock if there is not much glacial till cover, or boulders in the till that could be traced back to a source.  Many uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, including the nearby Triple-R deposit, have been found by following trails of radioactive boulders in the glacial till back to their source.

