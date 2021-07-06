checkAd

Fireweed Commences 2021 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce that the 2021 diamond drill program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

  • Two diamond drill rigs have commenced drilling at Macmillan Pass.
  • Drilling will focus on Boundary Zone and follow-up drill testing of last season’s Boundary West discovery.
  • Holes at Tom East and Jason South will include step-outs from current Mineral Resources and will allow deployment of detectors for borehole muon tomography surveys in locations with favourable ground conditions.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “We are excited to get drills turning again at Boundary Zone and especially at the new Boundary West discovery from late last season. This drill program will allow us to both further test the extent of the main zones of mineralization as well as explore the potential of new targets. The planned drilling will allow us to prove up our new discovery and step-out on known zones which still remain open for expansion.”

Boundary Zone Drilling

The diamond drill program has begun with the first holes targeting step-outs around the 2020 discovery, Boundary Zone West, 300 m to the west of Boundary Zone. Drilling highlights from 2020 include Boundary Zone West hole NB20-004, which intersected 76.5 m of 4.22 % zinc (Zn), 0.34% lead (Pb), and 25.6 g/t silver (Ag) including 24.1 m of 6.46% Zn, 0.77% Pb and 47.5 g/t Ag within 90 m vertical depth from surface (see Fireweed news releases dated February 3, 2021 and February 25, 2021).

Zinc-lead-silver mineralization in the Boundary Zone area occurs in several styles, including: high-grade stratiform barite-replacement similar in style to mineralization seen at Tom and Jason; sphalerite-pyrite-galena veins and high grade breccias; and stratiform zinc mineralization in the same age host rocks as the giant Howard’s Pass deposits. Zinc mineralization has been demonstrated over approximately 2 km in strike from previous historic and Fireweed drilling. The diversity in mineralization styles and the large area endowed with zinc mineralization suggest that Boundary Zone formed as part of a long-lived hydrothermal system that experienced multiple pulses of mineralization. Drilling at Boundary Zone and Boundary West will comprise step-out holes to better understand the grade, geometry and continuity of mineralization within what already appears to be an extensive hydrothermal system.

Wertpapier


