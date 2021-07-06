DSS’s Impact Biomedical Provides Updates on Key Research Projects and Global Licensing Opportunities

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Biomedical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), today announced updates to several of its key research projects, including key collaborations, breakthroughs in treatment protocols and potential global licensing opportunities as a way to begin planning the next phase of its research agenda and position itself as a global leader in the future of biotech.

Working with its advanced scientific research unit, Global Research & Discovery Group Sciences (GRDG), Impact Biomedical Inc. has laid the groundwork for a future that is focused on scientifically-tested, high-impact solutions to global problems that humans face across the world. “Each of these products — from antibiotics to food preservation to creating new ways to develop medicines — are on the cutting edge of biotechnology and will provide a strong foundation for future discoveries through Impact Biomedical and GRDG that are designed to make the world safer, help people have better quality of life, and raise the bar for what is possible,” said Frank Heuszel, the President of Impact Biomedical, Inc.

Impact Biomedical will continue to drive mission-oriented research and development that advances drug discovery to the next level with GRDG and Daryl Thompson as the lead. “I believe the research world needs a renaissance where innovation and imagination are the key to a biotechnical future that will help the global community face increased biological threats. The research projects outlined are part of the pathway for Impact Biomedical to become a significant leader in that respect,” said Daryl Thompson, Impact Biomedical’s Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of GRDG Sciences, LLC.

Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., GRDG's Chief Scientific Advisor, United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that these projects have the potential to already make a difference in the world. “The project updates announced by Impact Biomedical, Inc. today offer some of the most innovative and creative ways to meet needs that people face every day. It also points us toward new projects that will keep us active for years to come.”