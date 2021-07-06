Pokemoto Launches Partnership with Social E-Commerce Platform Snackpass

The Snackpass smartphone app not only allows customers to order ahead and get rewards and deals from Pokemoto, but also lets them see what their friends are ordering, send gifts of points and food, and even order together as a group.

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto , a 14-location concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic, today announces a partnership with Snackpass , a social e-commerce platform with 500,000 users across 13 markets, primarily college towns. As part of the partnership, Snackpass will provide Pokemoto a range of services including:

Snackpass achieves an average 80% adoption rate whenever it launches on a new campus. Pokemoto has locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University, all of which have active Snackpass users.

“Because of the close proximity of Pokemoto to numerous colleges and universities, a partnership with an online ordering provider that connects directly with our target customers made perfect sense,” says Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “As the world opens back up due to restrictions being lifted and vaccines being rolled out, we want our customers to feel comfortable however they choose to dine – whether it be in-store ordering through our self-service kiosks or contactless pickup via the Snackpass app. As long as we continue to grow how we get our poke-fanatic guests their healthier-for-you bowls and burritos, we know we’re doing our part.”

Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) acquired Pokemoto in May 2021, adding to its existing portfolio of brands including Muscle Maker Grill and SuperFit Foods . The company plans to expand the concept through corporate locations and franchising opportunities.

Snackpass was founded in 2017 by Kevin Tan and Jamie Marshall and recently announced a $70M Series B round of funding. Snackpass plans to use the funding primarily to grow its team, specifically its engineering and sales divisions, and expand beyond initial target markets of college towns to bigger cities including New York City, Los Angeles, D.C., Austin, Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago. Existing markets including New Haven, CT; Ann Arbor, MI; and Berkeley, CA will receive additional resources and on-the-ground support.