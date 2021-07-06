checkAd

Pokemoto Launches Partnership with Social E-Commerce Platform Snackpass

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

Popular poke chain aims to increase digital presence, drive sales, and reward customers

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, a 14-location concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic, today announces a partnership with Snackpass, a social e-commerce platform with 500,000 users across 13 markets, primarily college towns. As part of the partnership, Snackpass will provide Pokemoto a range of services including:

  • Smartphone app
  • Online ordering
  • Self-service kiosks
  • Targeted marketing campaigns
  • Built-in customer referral program

The Snackpass smartphone app not only allows customers to order ahead and get rewards and deals from Pokemoto, but also lets them see what their friends are ordering, send gifts of points and food, and even order together as a group.

Snackpass achieves an average 80% adoption rate whenever it launches on a new campus. Pokemoto has locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University, all of which have active Snackpass users.

“Because of the close proximity of Pokemoto to numerous colleges and universities, a partnership with an online ordering provider that connects directly with our target customers made perfect sense,” says Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “As the world opens back up due to restrictions being lifted and vaccines being rolled out, we want our customers to feel comfortable however they choose to dine – whether it be in-store ordering through our self-service kiosks or contactless pickup via the Snackpass app. As long as we continue to grow how we get our poke-fanatic guests their healthier-for-you bowls and burritos, we know we’re doing our part.”

Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) acquired Pokemoto in May 2021, adding to its existing portfolio of brands including Muscle Maker Grill and SuperFit Foods. The company plans to expand the concept through corporate locations and franchising opportunities.

Snackpass was founded in 2017 by Kevin Tan and Jamie Marshall and recently announced a $70M Series B round of funding. Snackpass plans to use the funding primarily to grow its team, specifically its engineering and sales divisions, and expand beyond initial target markets of college towns to bigger cities including New York City, Los Angeles, D.C., Austin, Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago. Existing markets including New Haven, CT; Ann Arbor, MI; and Berkeley, CA will receive additional resources and on-the-ground support.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pokemoto Launches Partnership with Social E-Commerce Platform Snackpass Popular poke chain aims to increase digital presence, drive sales, and reward customers LEAGUE CITY, TEX., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pokemoto, a 14-location concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2021
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus