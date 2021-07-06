checkAd

Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ). 

OPEN TO:   Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
DATE:    Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
TIME:   10:00 a.m. EDT
CALL:   647-362-9671 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
    1-800-599-2055 (For all other North American participants)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4899896 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 as of 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.

 





