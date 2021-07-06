checkAd

ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Unprecedented Growth with Over 1 Million Messages During the Past Two Weeks

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app has received a total of over 1.1 million messages, more than 200,000 translations, has exceeded 5,000 posts, has over 57,000 likes and has over 15,000 downloads during the past two weeks in the iOS App Store.

Foto: Accesswire

HeyPal™ app has received a total of over 2.2 million messages, more than 470,000 translations, over 13,000 posts, exceeded 110,000 likes and has over 38,000 downloads since the app was beta-launched less than five months ago in the iOS App Store.

The Android worldwide launch is projected to be released Fall 2021.

"It's clear we're on the verge of something very special with HeyPal™ and as we continue to fine-tune our launch campaign, we learn more about what our current and future users are interested in seeing," stated Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream Corp. "Shortly we will be introducing language "Mentors" on the app to accelerate learning and we are extremely optimistic about our continued success."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug
Heather@heatherkrug.com

SOURCE: ClickStream Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654298/ClickStreams-HeyPalTM-App-Experienci ...

