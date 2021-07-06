Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval for a Sports Wagering Interim Supplier License from the State of West Virginia Lottery

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced it has …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced it has received approval from the State of West Virginia Lottery for a Sports Wagering Interim Supplier License and is now able to refer customers in West Virginia to licensed sports books in return for commission payments.

The State of West Virginia‘s handle, which is the total amount wagered on sports increased from over $226 mil in 2019 to over $419 mil in 2020, a year-over-year growth rate of over 84% which shows the industry's resilience throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its March 2018 launch date, West Virginia‘s total handle is over $878 mil. For further information, please see https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/west-virginia/sports-betting-revenue ....

"West Virginians are known as rabid basketball and football fans. Now that they can place legal wagers on sports, I'm certain West Virginia will become among the leading states for sports gaming. VegasWINNERS is excited and motivated to offer our sports advice and information services to the sports fans and bettors of West Virginia." stated Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to a Research & Markets report, the industry should reach $ 92.9 billion by 2023, growing at an annual compound rate of 11.6%. projections say that rising technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, and VR will drive the industry forward and that North America will keep pace with the rest of the world, as its market should grow at a rate of 14.78% until 2025. For further information, please see https://dailygazette.com/online-gambling-in-the-united-states-in-2021/.

VegasWINNERS is a licensed sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWINNERS to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Virginia, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado, Ilinois, Tennessee, Mississippi, Montana and Washington DC.