AmeriCann Announces Nearly 300% Increase in Quarterly Revenue from Comparable Quarter in 2020

The Company Provided an Operations Update About the Increased Sales Growth at its Flagship Massachusetts Cannabis Center

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB:ACAN), a cannabis company that develops state-of-the-art cultivation, product manufacturing and distribution facilities, provided financial and operational updates for its flagship project, the Massachusetts Cannabis Center.

AmeriCann's Operating Revenue from the Massachusetts Cannabis Center for the quarter ending June 2021 increased nearly 300% from the quarter ending June 2020.

AmeriCann's Massachusetts Cannabis Center is located on a 52-acre parcel in Southeastern Massachusetts. The project is permitted for 987,000 sq. ft. of cannabis cultivation and processing infrastructure, which is being developed in phases, and supports both the existing medical cannabis and the adult-use cannabis markets.

The initial phase of the development, Building 1, is a 30,000 square foot cultivation greenhouse and processing facility, that utilizes AmeriCann's proprietary "Cannopy" cultivation system. Building 1 is fully occupied by Bask, Inc., an existing Massachusetts licensed vertically integrated cannabis operator.

AmeriCann receives Base Rent and a Revenue Participation Fee from Bask of 15% of all gross monthly sales of cannabis, cannabis-infused products and non-cannabis products produced at Massachusetts Cannabis Center.

"AmeriCann's nearly 300% Year-over-Year revenue growth is a result of a consistent increase in operational performance from Building 1," stated CFO Ben Barton. "The strong top-line growth compared to a year ago reflects a trend we expect to continue as sales from cultivation and manufacturing accelerate."

A summary of operational highlights included the following:

  • AmeriCann's Operating Revenue in the quarter ending June 2021 increased 298% from the quarter that ended June 2020.
  • AmeriCann's Operating Revenue from the Massachusetts Cannabis Center increased over 35% from the quarter that ended June 2021 from the prior quarter.
  • The manufacturing of cannabis infused products, including the recently launched 1906 branded "Drops", has increased dramatically in Building 1.
  • Sales of manufactured infused products produced at Building 1 have achieved success as some of the best selling cannabis brands in Massachusetts in their respective categories.
  • AmeriCann's joint venture partner, Bask, Inc. added adult-use retail sales in February. Since this time, retail sales have shown consistent increases which have resulted in enhanced revenue for AmeriCann.
  • In May 2021, the Massachusetts market sold $122 million of cannabis. The total sales for the first five months of 2021 have exceeded $580 million putting the market on track for $1.4 billion in total sales for 2021. The strength of the Massachusetts market is reflected in the Commonwealth having the highest average purchase prices in the nation and the second highest price per-gram within U.S. adult-use markets.
  • Cannabis sales nationally have been excellent as the industry has produced strong sales growth in markets across the country.
  • AmeriCann has secured cultivation and manufacturing licenses for Building 2 - the next phase of the Massachusetts Cannabis Center. Building 2 calls for approximately 400,000 additional square feet of cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution infrastructure.

Plans for the 400,000 sf Building 2 facility will accommodate both Bask and AmeriCann in dedicated cultivation spaces. Additionally, AmeriCann will operate a centralized product manufacturing facility in Building 2 designed to support the entire 1 million square foot MCC campus. AmeriCann was awarded two licenses from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission including one for cannabis cultivation and one for cannabis product manufacturing

