EnviroLeach Secures Contract with Ocean Partners for High-Grade Gold Extraction

The initial materials to be processed under the Contract will be a small shipment of concentrated gold mine by-products with estimated gold grades of up to 40,000 grams per tonne. All materials will be processed at EnviroLeach's plant located in Vancouver, Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce it has secured its first contract (the "Contract") with Ocean Partners USA Inc., an affiliate of Ocean Partners Holdings Limited ("Ocean Partners"). In accordance with the Contract, EnviroLeach will use its patented and eco friendly metal extraction process to extract gold from gold mine by-product materials.

Ocean Partners, is a UK-based metal, mineral ore, and concentrate trading company which trades over 2 million tonnes of materials valued at approximately US$3 billion annually for a large international base of clients including; precious and base metal miners, smelters, refiners, and others.

Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach President, and CEO commented; "I am very pleased that we are finally able to provide our unique gold extraction services to such a prestigious, and highly regarded metals trading company. We are confident this contract will further validate the applicability of our unique process and lead to additional opportunities with Ocean Partners. We look forward to building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship."

Jay Hemenway, Senior Trader, By-Products, Precious and Minor Metals, for Ocean Partners, commented; "We are always looking for innovative new technologies for the recovery of metals from ores, concentrates, and process by-products. The EnviroLeach Contract is compelling as it potentially offers an environmentally friendly, sustainable, and economic alternative to conventional smelting and refining."

About Ocean Partners Holdings Limited

Ocean Partners has a strong global network of clients, relationships, and contacts in the precious and base metal mining and smelting sector. Ocean Partners identifies, analyzes, and manages market opportunities for the recovery of metals contained in concentrates, by-products and residues. They provide customized solutions for miners, smelters, and refiners by applying their technical, commercial, and financial insight to materials produced and sold around the world.