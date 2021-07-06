checkAd

EnviroLeach Secures Contract with Ocean Partners for High-Grade Gold Extraction

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce it has secured its first contract (the "Contract") with Ocean Partners USA Inc., an …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce it has secured its first contract (the "Contract") with Ocean Partners USA Inc., an affiliate of Ocean Partners Holdings Limited ("Ocean Partners"). In accordance with the Contract, EnviroLeach will use its patented and eco friendly metal extraction process to extract gold from gold mine by-product materials.

The initial materials to be processed under the Contract will be a small shipment of concentrated gold mine by-products with estimated gold grades of up to 40,000 grams per tonne. All materials will be processed at EnviroLeach's plant located in Vancouver, Canada.

Ocean Partners, is a UK-based metal, mineral ore, and concentrate trading company which trades over 2 million tonnes of materials valued at approximately US$3 billion annually for a large international base of clients including; precious and base metal miners, smelters, refiners, and others.

Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach President, and CEO commented; "I am very pleased that we are finally able to provide our unique gold extraction services to such a prestigious, and highly regarded metals trading company. We are confident this contract will further validate the applicability of our unique process and lead to additional opportunities with Ocean Partners. We look forward to building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship."

Jay Hemenway, Senior Trader, By-Products, Precious and Minor Metals, for Ocean Partners, commented; "We are always looking for innovative new technologies for the recovery of metals from ores, concentrates, and process by-products. The EnviroLeach Contract is compelling as it potentially offers an environmentally friendly, sustainable, and economic alternative to conventional smelting and refining."

About Ocean Partners Holdings Limited

Ocean Partners has a strong global network of clients, relationships, and contacts in the precious and base metal mining and smelting sector. Ocean Partners identifies, analyzes, and manages market opportunities for the recovery of metals contained in concentrates, by-products and residues. They provide customized solutions for miners, smelters, and refiners by applying their technical, commercial, and financial insight to materials produced and sold around the world.

Seite 1 von 3
EnviroLeach Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: EnviroLeach - Paradigmenwechsel mit Multibagger-Perspektive
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnviroLeach Secures Contract with Ocean Partners for High-Grade Gold Extraction VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce it has secured its first contract (the "Contract") with Ocean Partners USA Inc., an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Focus Graphite Inc. Enters into $12 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, ...
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21
28.06.21
28.06.21
25.06.21
24.06.21
22.06.21
14.06.21
09.06.21
08.06.21
08.06.21