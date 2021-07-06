Box Files Preliminary Proxy Statement and Announces Additional Governance Enhancements

In a separate Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, Box also announced that the Board of Directors has approved amendments to the company’s Bylaws to further enhance Box’s corporate governance. The Board has:

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) today announced that it has filed its preliminary proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The preliminary proxy statement is available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://www.boxinvestorrelations.com .

Changed the vote required to elect directors from a plurality of votes cast to a majority of votes cast, with a carve-out to provide for a plurality voting standard in contested director elections;

Eliminated the supermajority voting requirements to alter, amend, repeal or adopt any provision of the Amended and Restated Bylaws; and

Approved the elimination of the supermajority vote requirement to amend certain provisions of our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, subject to shareholder approval.

The Box Board of Directors issued the following statement:

These proactive actions, coupled with the separation of the Chair and CEO roles and the significant refreshment our Board has undergone – seven new directors appointed to the Board over the last three years – further demonstrate our commitment to strong corporate governance and oversight.

We believe that Box is in the strongest financial position in the company’s history, having delivered strong revenue growth and profitability in fiscal year 2021 with continued momentum into fiscal year 2022. Our strategy is working, and the Board and management team are best positioned to build on the company’s momentum.

As the background section of our preliminary proxy demonstrates, the Box Board and management team have engaged extensively and respectfully with Starboard Value. We have had at least 45 calls or meetings with Starboard over the course of two years. We will continue to engage with Starboard, just as we do with all of our stockholders, and will maintain an unwavering commitment to driving stockholder value.

Highlights from the preliminary proxy filing relating to the company’s prior engagement with Starboard include:

After expressing support for the company’s path throughout much of 2020, in December Starboard abruptly reversed course and repeatedly demanded the Box Board sell the company, even at a share price significantly below current trading levels. Following Box’s release of fiscal second quarter results in August 2020, Starboard stated that it was “thrilled to see the company breaking out and performing better both on the top and bottom line.” Starboard continued, “Appreciate you guys working with us and accepting the counsel. Not everyone behaves that way and it is greatly appreciated. Shows your comfort as a leader and a willingness to adapt. Very impressive.” One quarter later, following the release of fiscal third quarter results in December 2020, Starboard abruptly reversed course and demanded that the Box Board immediately sell the company or fire the CEO, or otherwise Starboard would launch a proxy contest. Starboard has consistently repeated this demand since December. When the stock was trading at $17-18 per share, Starboard indicated that a normal market-based premium would be acceptable to Starboard as a sale price. Subsequently, in mid-March when the stock was trading in the $21-22 per share range, Starboard indicated that a low-premium deal would be acceptable and should be pursued.

Starboard made an unsolicited request to participate in the KKR-led investment. Despite publicly criticizing the KKR-led investment, after the transaction was announced Starboard privately stated that it would not move forward with a proxy contest if both Starboard were allowed to participate in the KKR-led investment and Peter Feld were appointed to the Board. The KKR-led investment is a strong vote of confidence in Box’s team, value-creation potential and strategic direction from one of the world’s leading technology investors. The subsequent self-tender also enabled stockholders who wished to monetize their investment the opportunity to do so.

Box made multiple attempts to settle with Starboard since the announcement of the KKR-led investment. In addition to offering Starboard the opportunity to execute a non-disclosure agreement to learn more about the strategic review process and allowing Starboard to participate in the KKR-led investment, the Board explored many paths to a potential settlement, including appointing one of the independent candidates nominated by Starboard to the Board. Starboard declined and insisted that Mr. Feld’s addition to the Board was a non-negotiable part of any settlement.



The Box Board of Directors will continue to act in the best interests of all stockholders.