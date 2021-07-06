General Mills Completes Acquisition of Tyson Foods’ Pet Treats Business

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Tyson Foods’ (NYSE: TSN) pet treats business for $1.2 billion in cash. The business, which includes the Nudges, Top Chews and True Chews brands, is the leader in natural meat treats for pets.

“This acquisition represents an important step as we reshape our portfolio for growth, in line with our Accelerate strategy,” said General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening. “This business is a wonderful complement to our BLUE pet food portfolio, and we see a long runway of strong, profitable growth ahead for our combined pet food business.”