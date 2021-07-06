Extendicare Announces Timing of 2021 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call on August 6, 2021, please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on August 20, 2021. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-319-6413 followed by the passcode 7326#.