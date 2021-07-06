Liquid Avatar Technologies Joins Indicio Network Consortium to Drive Global Adoption of Decentralized Identity

Liquid Avatar Technologies Among 21 Industry Leaders from 5 ContinentsTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. ( CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51 ) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity, and fintech solutions company today announces it is one of twenty-one industry leading companies backing Indicio.tech global network for blockchain-based decentralized identity. The Company, along with its fellow consortium members, will host a copy of Indicio's public ledger, enabling it to provide privacy-preserving proof of identity and authenticity to people and businesses.

"Decentralized identity is the foundation for a revolution in digital services," said Indicio's CEO, Heather Dahl, "and we're proud to see so many leaders in digital innovation run nodes on the network. They make the Indicio Network the premier community for developing the future of identity."

The Indico Network is composed of three networks, a MainNet, for deploying products and services, a TestNet for development, and a DemoNet for pilot and product demonstration; all hosting the latest monitoring and service tools.

"Together, we're working to build a better digital world," said RJ Reiser, Chief Business Development Officer, Liquid Avatar Technologies. "Indicio Node Operators are creating a transformational change in digital identity, one that empowers users to manage, control, and even benefit from their digital identity and online data."

Indicio Node Operators are spread over five continents:

As announced on June 24, 2021, the Company is a strategic investor in Indicio.tech, holding less than 5% of the equity in Indico (on a fully diluted basis).

About Indicio.tech. -https://indicio.tech

Indicio.tech provides development and hosting services for decentralized identity. Enterprise, consumer, and mobile applications run on Indicio's network and use its comprehensive ecosystem of software to issue, verify, and exchange verifiable digital credentials. Founded on the belief in privacy and security by design, Indicio supports the open source and interoperability goals of the decentralized identity community. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Indicio is committed to advancing decentralized identity as a public good that enables people to control their identities online and share their data by consent. Identity and application teams rely on Indicio's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone.