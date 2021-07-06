Cannabix Technologies Granted Cannabis Drug Detection Device Canadian Patent, Delivers THCBA to US Clinic

“Similar to our USPTO patent, the intellectual property protection this THC detection patent covers, gives Cannabix a broad foundation to build upon in view of the formidable insights and technical advancements made in the field of molecular gas analysis at atmospheric pressure that we have developed since this patent was initially filed in 2015. This patent is a useful plank in our IP protection strategy,” said Dr. Raj Attariwala.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, announces that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has granted patent No. 2887841 entitled, “Cannabis Drug Detection Device”. The Company has been pursuing this original patent application since its filing on April 16, 2015. Cannabix Technologies is on the forefront in research and development to create point-of-care breath testing technologies for the detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment.

The Company also reports that in June it delivered its THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA”) to a clinic in the Northwestern, U.S. for beta testing. The collaborating clinic has a robust drug testing operation and is one of the top drug testing providers to employers within its respective state. Beta-testing of the THCBA prototype is focused on improving user and administrator experience, identifying cross-reactivity of other substances within a semi-controlled study population and to further train the device’s machine learning database and sensitivity profile. The THCBA is a drug screening device for employers and other markets who are seeking a way to quickly, easily and non-invasively test for recent use of THC.

“In the last several months we have seen the states of Oregon, New Jersey, New York and Arizona legalize recreational use of marijuana and several other states like Virginia, New Mexico, Montana and Connecticut have taken steps to either legalize or decriminalize cannabis possession in some way. This has led to recent reports from AAA and IIHS outlining the impact of driving performance under the influence of cannabis. Furthermore, employers are re-examining their drug testing policies, procedures and tools. There is a massive sea-change happening in the U.S. related to cannabis use and Cannabix Technologies is at the forefront of developing the tools to aid public safety and create more relevant and fairer cannabis testing technology,” stated CEO Rav Mlait.