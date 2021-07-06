checkAd

Prequel Launches Venture Studio Program, Will Invest $10M Annually to Foster Tech Startups

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 14:50  |  26   |   |   

The company is currently accepting applicants within the fields of AI, computer vision and AR-based visual art, to provide mentorship and funding

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prequel, the popular creative photo and video editing app, announced today the launch of Prequel Venture Studio (PVS), a program that will nurture early stage tech startups in the fields of AI, computer vision, and AR-based visual art. Through PVS, Prequel will invest $10 million annually across the selected startups, and provide mentorship in the areas of technology and overall business development.

Open to creators globally, PVS recently began accepting submissions via an online form beginning on June 28th.  Applicants will be judged on the possibility of technical implementation of the projects, business logic, and overall market demand. After careful consideration, the PVS team will admit qualified startups into the program and work directly with them to build and grow their concept.

"Prequel has evolved from being trend followers to trendsetters, and that is what we are looking for in our applicants," said Timur Khabirov, CEO and co-founder of Prequel. "We believe that art and technology play a pivotal role in the way we define and reshape the world we live in. The mission of PVS is to improve AI technologies by attracting and fostering a community of creators that will be able to propel the visual tech industry into the future. We are excited to see fresh concepts that marry AI, creativity, and empathy for the user."

Founded in 2018 by Khabirov and Serge Aliseenko, Prequel has been able to position itself as one of the Top 10 photo and video editing apps in the U.S. With more than 60 million users and an average of 2 million Prequels made a day through social platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Prequel appeals to a wide array of creators including influencers, brands, and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna. After obtaining success in a short period of time, the company strives to give back by mentoring the next generation of creators.

To learn more about Prequel Venture Studio, please visit https://www.prequel.app/foundation.
To learn more about Prequel, please visit https://www.prequel.app/.

Media Contact
North 6th Agency for Prequel
prequel@n6a.com
(619) 450-3743




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prequel Launches Venture Studio Program, Will Invest $10M Annually to Foster Tech Startups The company is currently accepting applicants within the fields of AI, computer vision and AR-based visual art, to provide mentorship and funding NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Prequel, the popular creative photo and video editing app, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Syringe Market to exceed US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer
Huawei and Shanghai International Port Group Launch Centralized Remote Control Project for Smart ...
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Study ...
MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR: 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
ENOC Group renews its agreement with Meisheng Investment Development for lubricants distribution in ...
Growing Medical Tourism Coupled with Increasing Diabetic Population in the Country is anticipated to drive the Malaysia Ophthalmology Market: Ken Research
Lemnisk Enters Japan with its AI-Driven Customer Data Platform
A textile company ARMORLUX launches a new range of optical frames and sunglasses
ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus