Organto Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada.

The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to make offerings of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants and subscription receipts or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") of up to CDN $50 million during the next 25 months. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of an offering, which will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to be filed in connection with any offering of Securities pursuant to the Final Shelf Prospectus.

The Company has filed this Final Shelf Prospectus with a view to maintaining financial flexibility as it advances its organic and value-added fruits and vegetables platform, but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Co-CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those identified in Organto's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent Organto's expectations as of the date of this release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, Organto disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654314/Organto-Announces-Filing-of-Final-Ba ...

Wertpapier


