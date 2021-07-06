Organto Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an …

The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to make offerings of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants and subscription receipts or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") of up to CDN $50 million during the next 25 months. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of an offering, which will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to be filed in connection with any offering of Securities pursuant to the Final Shelf Prospectus.

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada.

The Company has filed this Final Shelf Prospectus with a view to maintaining financial flexibility as it advances its organic and value-added fruits and vegetables platform, but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

